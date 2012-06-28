The Worst Drought In Over 100 Years Could Cause An Enormous Famine In North Korea

Photo: AP

Both North Korea and South Korea are facing their most severe drought since records began almost 105 years ago, the AP reports.While South Korea should be able to cope with the drought’s affects, it may cause serious problems in the North. Experts believe that the drought could cause barley and wheat production yields in the hermit state to drop 20 per cent this year, with overall crop production down around 15 per cent, possibly prompting a famine.



North Korea has long-faced the threat of famine due to its severely undeveloped agriculture sector. A famine between 1994 and 1998 (caused by floods) was estimated by the US to have caused the deaths of between 900,000 and 2.4 million people — a double digit share of its population of 22 million.

North Korean state media has reported that some regions are 8 degrees warmer than usual in May and June, and acknowledged the possibility of a drought.

