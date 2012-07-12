North Korea To Hold Its 'First Ever DJ Show' In August

According to Chinese publication City Weekend, on Monday the 13th of August a Pyongyang karaoke bar (capacity: 100) will play host to “DJ BO” from Shanghai. The organisers claim its the first ever “DJ Party” the Hermit State has ever seen.



Here’s the flyer:

DJ BO (aka Brian Offenther) is planning to play a variety of “retro rock ‘n’ roll”, he tells City Weekend. “I heard the Kim family loves Eric Clapton, so I promise to play something for them.”

However, we’re not so sure its the first ever DJ party — in 2011 a Guardian writer described a trip to one of the Pyongyang’s “only nightclub”, the Taedong Diplo, where the DJ only has one CD.

