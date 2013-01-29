North Korea Is No Longer A Big White Space On Google Maps

Until Tuesday the Google Maps of North Korea were mostly blank — only the capital of Pyongyang was labelled. But with the help of “citizen cartographers,” Google has released a detailed map revealing roads, train lines, parks, hotels, hospitals, restaurants and even several city-sized labour camps.



Beginning in 2009 the volunteers — collaborating on Google Map Maker from outside of the Internet-starved country — compiled points of interest that were already public on existing analogue maps or on the Web.

Al Jazeera has a good rundown of why this is a big deal in regards to the Hermit Kingdom, and The Washington Post’s interactive before/after provides an idea of how big of a difference the new maps make.

Here’s the entire country:

Photo: Google Maps

Photo: Google Maps

Pyongyang:

Photo: Google Maps

Photo: Google Maps

The Korean Demilitarized Zone:

Photo: Google Maps

Photo: Google Maps

The China/North Korea border:

Photo: Google Maps

Photo: Google Maps

The 87-square-mile gulag known as Prison Camp No. 22:

Photo: Google Maps

Photo: Google Maps

