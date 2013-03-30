NORTH KOREA TO SOUTH: We Have Entered A State Of War

APKim Jong-unNorth Korea says& it ‘enters war’ with South Korea.



Jungah Lee of Bloomberg reports that state-controlled Korean CentralNews Agency (KCNA) released a statement saying the recent U.S. stealth bomber flights over South Korea is an “unacceptable” provocation and it is giving a “final warning” to U.S.

South Korea’s Yoinhap news reports that the North said it will deal with every inter-Korean issue in a wartime manner.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

//

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.