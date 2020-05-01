23 photos show what life in North Korea is like during its coronavirus lockdown

Kyodo News via Getty Images Masked people walk in front of Pyongyang Station on April 27, 2020, amid concerns over the new coronavirus.

North Korea has implemented a number of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, though its claims of zero cases and fatalities is highly unlikely.

The government has halted tourism and shut down most of its border, though trade with China has continued.

Photos from inside the country in recent weeks show residents and workers taking precautions such as wearing masks and gloves.

But images of cramped classrooms and government meetings show challenges in implementing social-distancing measures, and experts have noted that the country lacks a healthcare infrastructure to combat a pandemic.

Like most countries around the world, North Korea has taken a number of drastic measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hermit Kingdom has so far reported zero cases and zero fatalities, though it’s unlikely that’s actually true.

Photos from inside the country in recent weeks show masked residents and workers, temperature checks, and efforts to disinfect imported goods and public transportation.

Amid the lockdown, speculation has also run rampant regarding the whereabouts of the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, who hasn’t been seen in public since April 11.

Here’s what life inside North Korea looks like as the country battles the outbreak.

North Korea’s government acted early to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and appears to have taken the threat seriously.

Associated Press/Cha Song Ho People wearing face masks cross a road in front of the Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Source: Reuters

First, it suspended foreign tourism in late January.

Associated Press/Cha Song Ho A man walks his bicycle at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Source: 38 North

The country also said it quarantined 10,000 of its citizens and all of its diplomats.

Kim Won Jin/AFP via Getty Images Students wearing face masks disinfect their hands and undergo a temperature check as they arrive for a lecture on preventative measures against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at the Pyongyang University of Medicine in Pyongyang on April 22, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

In February, it closed down its 880-mile border with China almost entirely.

Reuters/Damir Sagolj A tourist uses binoculars to look across to North Korea from a tower built on the Chinese side of the border between Russia (L), China (C) and North Korea (R) near the town of Hunchun in China, November 24, 2017.

Source: 38 North

Despite the measures, and images of masks and disinfectant, experts have remained highly sceptical of North Korea’s ability to contain an outbreak — decades of sanctions and widespread poverty have gutted the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images A general view shows North Korean people working in fields in the countryside outside Kaesong, seen across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the South Korean island of Ganghwa on April 23, 2020.

Sources: The New York Times, Business Insider

Chinese authorities even warned residents in border cities not to stray too close to North Korea, lest they be shot by North Korean guards.

Reuters/Damir Sagol A sign reading, ‘Take the initiative to preserve order along the border,’ stands in a field at the border between China and North Korea just outside Dandong, Liaoning province, China, November 19, 2017.

Source: Reuters

“We’re told that we may get killed if we get too close to the border area,” one restaurant owner in Jian, China, told Reuters.

Associated Press/Ng Han Guan In this Aug. 29, 2017 photo, North Korean soldiers seen working on a fence along the banks of North Korea across from the Chinese border town of Jian in northeastern China’s Jilin province.

But international curiosity about North Korea has remained, and South Koreans are still flocking to their northern border to catch a glimpse of the mysterious country.

Associated Press/Lee Jin Man Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the new coronavirus, look on the northern side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

North Korea’s economy relies on China for trade, and it didn’t close off imports and exports entirely — but it did implement strict new disinfectant guidelines for imported goods.

Associated Press/Jon Chol Jin In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, State Commission of Quality Management staff member in protective gear carries a disinfectant pray can as they continue to check the health of travellers in foreign countries and inspect and quarantine goods being delivered via the borders at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Source: Yonhap News Agency

Photos from inside the country in recent weeks have shown North Korean residents and workers taking precautions, wearing masks and gloves.

Associated Press/Jon Chol Jin Workers at the Ryugyong Kimchi Factory produce kimchi at the Ryugyong Kimchi Factory in Pyongyang, on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Healthcare workers have been seen educating North Koreans about coronavirus symptoms and prevention measures.

Associated Press/Jon Chol Jin A nurse explains details about the COVID 19 and ways to prevent contracting it at the Phyongchon District People’s Hospital Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Pyongyang, North Korea.

A university in Pyongyang, the nation’s capital, implemented temperature checks before allowing students back on campus after a vacation.

Associated Press/Jon Chol Jin A student wearing a face mask has his temperature checked as a precaution against a new coronavirus as their university reopened following vacation, at Kim Chaek University of Technology in Pyongyang, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Photos from the university’s classrooms showed the students wearing face masks during lessons, though they appeared to be sitting close together instead of the recommended six feet apart.

Associated Press/Jon Chol Jin Students wearing face masks attend class as their university reopened following vacation, at Kim Chaek University of Technology in Pyongyang, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The students could also be seen cleaning their classrooms before taking their seats.

Kyodo News via Getty Images Students clean their room before a class at the Pyongyang University of Foreign Studies in the North Korean capital on April 22, 2020, amid concerns over the new coronavirus.

The country’s most important holiday on April 15 still drew crowds to commemorate the birthday of Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founder and Kim Jong Un’s grandfather.

Associated Press/Jon Chol Jin People visit the Mansu Hill to lay flowers to the bronze statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the 108th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Citizens donned face masks to lay flowers near the statues of Kim Il Sung, and the former leader Kim Jong Il.

Associated Press/Cha Song Ho A man lays flowers in front of the bronze statues of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the 108th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

North Korea has claimed the country has no coronavirus cases, and no fatalities. That’s almost impossible to believe, experts have said, due to its extensive and ongoing trade with China, the former epicentre of the virus.

Associated Press/Cha Song Ho In this April 1, 2020, file photo, pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Source: 38 North

North Korea experts have also noted that a huge swath of the population suffers from conditions like malnutrition and disease — prime conditions for the outbreak to spread.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images A general view shows fields and buildings of the North Korean countryside outside Kaesong, seen across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the South Korean island of Ganghwa on April 23, 2020.

Source: 38 North

Rural communities are particularly vulnerable to poverty and a lack of healthcare resources.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images A general view shows fields and buildings of the North Korean countryside outside Kaesong, seen across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) from the South Korean island of Ganghwa on April 23, 2020.

The World Health Organisation said it was receiving weekly updates from North Korea, and had sent testing kits and protective equipment to the country. But as of early April, no positive cases had been reported.

Kim Won Jin/AFP via Getty Images Students wearing face masks disinfect their hands and undergo a temperature check as they arrive for a lecture on preventative measures against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at the Pyongyang University of Medicine in Pyongyang on April 22, 2020.

Source: Reuters

North Korea’s state-run media has reported that the government has called for stricter coronavirus measures, though photos of a parliamentary meeting revealed that none of the top officials — including Kim Jong Un — were wearing masks or keeping a safe distance from one another.

Source: AFP

The country’s secrecy around its likely coronavirus outbreak isn’t unusual — the government has also tried to conceal the fact that Kim Jong Un hasn’t been seen in weeks.

Rumours have run rampant that the leader could be gravely ill after a surgery, or hiding from the coronavirus. Satellite images have since revealed a number of signs that Kim could be staying in a resort town, but the mystery will likely remain until Kim reappears.

Source: Business Insider, 38 North

