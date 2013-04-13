North Korea Considering War On Microsoft: Chinese Newspaper Falls For Joke

Photo:

The Chinese daily 21st Century Business Herald reported on its micro-blog that North Korea delayed a missile test after a Windows 8 glitch, writes Patrick Boehler at the South China Morning Post.

This was from an article on the the satirical American news website The Borowitz Report.

According to Boehler the newspaper also reported — based on the satirical article — that a “source close to the North Korean regime” had said Kim Jong-un was considering declaring war on Microsoft.

The Borowitz Report is clearly labelled as satire.

While it looks as if the paper has deleted the post from its Weibo blog, it also said that North Korean state media had reported the regime was “was working with Windows 8 support to resolve the issue”, Boehler said.



Read the full story here.

