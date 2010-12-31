NORTH KOREA'S TURN: DPRK Commandos Hold Invasion Drill

South Korea isn’t the only one holding war games. North Korean commandos have been training for an invasion of ROK’s five northernmost islands, sources tell Radio Free Asia.



DPRK’s elite commando unit are said practice swimming in full combat gear for 40 minutes even in midwinter. Their invasion drill reportedly include an artillery attack on a moonless night, with special forces landing by hovercraft.

The drills are seen as a reminder of how easily DPRK could take hostages. It comes following various pledges from ROK’s Lee Myung Bak to respond firmly to any further provocation.

