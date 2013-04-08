North Korea Announces Total Evacuation And Suspension Of Border Industrial Zone

The latest ratcheting up of tensions from North Korea: leadership has called for the complete evacuation and suspension of activities at the Kaesong industrial zone, an industrial area on the border where South Koreans and North Koreans work.



Already last week, North Korea was turning away workers from the South. Now all workers are being evacuated.

This is an unprecedented step, that doesn’t fit in with past episodes of DPRK bluster.

Yonhap: #DPRK asks everyone in Kaesong industrial complex to depart. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 8, 2013

KCNA: All workers requested to leave Kaesong industrial zone. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 8, 2013

KCNA: All operations being suspended at #Kaesong industrial zone. #DPRK — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 8, 2013

