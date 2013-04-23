North Korea Adamantly Denies Conspiracy Theory Linking It To Boston Bombing

North Korea’s KCNA news agency will blast out threats of nuclear annihilation, but they draw the line at getting blamed for the Boston Marathon Bombings.



When conspiracy-rife site World Net Daily linked North Korea to the Boston Marathon bombing, KCNA responded with a statement that directly referenced WND’s accusations in order to “categorically dismiss [sic] this anti-DPRK ruckus.”

Yes, terrorism is beneath those who routinely threaten nuclear apocalypse.

From the statement: “The DPRK would like to stress once again that it has no touch with Al Qaeda and has consistently maintained the stand of opposing all forms of terrorism by acceding to international conventions against terrorism.”

Immediately followed by this whopper: “When the DPRK feels necessary to strike the U.S., it would not resort to such heinous terrorism in hiding.”

Max Fisher of the Washington Post had this to say about the DPRK’s belated acknowledgment of the bombing:

The North Korean state news agency has finally turned its attention to the bombings last week at the Boston Marathon — to formally defend the real victim in all this: North Korea.

