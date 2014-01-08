The First North Korea Bitcoin Transaction Is A Joke

Among the most-read posts on reddit’s Bitcoin thread today is one about a guy who’s performed the first Bitcoin transaction in North Korea. Sounds like a big breakthrough, right?

But the details make the story really unimpressive.

It turns out it’s just a dude (of unknown origins but who’s fluent in English) on a Chinese-run North Korea tour who had Internet access most actual North Koreans never get to see.

“I believe that this is the first time a transaction on the blockchain has been broadcast from this country,” he clarifies.

He did send his Bitcoin (though he does not specify the amount) to a charity.

Still, the real breakthrough will come when North Koreans themselves are able to use Bitcoin.

Here’s his photo:

