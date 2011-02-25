Seoul Floods North Korea With News Of Uprisings In Egypt And Libya

Photo: Nagyman on flickr

Beijing is somewhat terrified of the Jasmine Revolution.Seoul sees it as an opportunity to destabilize North Korea.



South Korea’s military said it would float balloons across the border spreading news of popular uprisings in Egypt and Libya, according to Chosun Ilbo. The leaflets will also criticise hereditary succession under long-term dictatorships — notably taking advantage of instability relating to the transition from Kim Jong-il to Kim Jong-un.

The military has floated 2.4 million balloons since early February.

Meanwhile North Korea has shown increasing signs of militarization and economic stress.

