Military Projections Show The Devastating Capabilities Of North Korean Artillery

North Korea is said to have the world’s largest artillery force.



South Korea’s capital city is only 35 miles from the border.

This frightening military scenario is suddenly relevant after North Korea fired shells this morning at a South Korean military facilities on a rival island. At least one person was killed in the attack, and now South Korea has returned fire.

