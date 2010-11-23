Military Projections Show The Devastating Capabilities Of North Korean Artillery

Gus Lubin
mapoftheday korea

North Korea is said to have the world’s largest artillery force.

South Korea’s capital city is only 35 miles from the border.

This frightening military scenario is suddenly relevant after North Korea fired shells this morning at a South Korean military facilities on a rival island. At least one person was killed in the attack, and now South Korea has returned fire.

North Korea has the world's largest artillery force

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

And they're all aimed at Seoul

Most artillery sites won't reach Seoul... but at least 17 larger guns will

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

NK also has mobile artillery sites

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

NK artillery site can be hard to detect

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

There could be secret sites in the DMZ

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

You also have to watch out for tunnels through the DMZ

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

NK might lead with an electro magnetic pulse

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Knocking out missile defence

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

And setting up for a nuclear attack

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Meanwhile, NK has tons of AA guns

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Pyongyang is a fortress

Source: Planeman on MilitaryPhotos.net

Here's what's at risk

What You Need To Know About The State Of The South Korean Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.