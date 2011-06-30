AP To Open News Bureau In North Korea

Photo: Reed Saxon/Associated Press/NYTimes.com

On Wednesday, the Associated Press announced plans to expand access in North Korea, following agreements with the Korea Central News Agency.Leaders from the two news organisations signed two memos of understanding and a contract.



According to one memo of understanding, discussion will be begin immediately regarding opening an AP bureau in Pyongyang, “the first permanent text and photo bureau operated by a Western news organisation in the North Korean capital.”

Cooperation on journalistic and photo/video technology issues are outlined in the second memo.

In a statement, AP President and CEO Tom Curley said of the news:

“This agreement between AP and KCNA is historic and significant. AP is once again being trusted to open a door to better understanding between a nation and the world. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to providing coverage for AP’s global audience in our usually reliable and insightful way.”

KCNA President Kim Pyong Ho also commented:

“I hope this agreement contributes not only to the strengthening of relations between our two news agencies but also to the better understanding between the peoples of our two countries and the improvement of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]-U.S. relations.”

The signed contract names AP as “the exclusive distributor of contemporary and historic video from KCNA’s archive.”

