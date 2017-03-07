North Korea and Malaysia are stopping each others' citizens from leaving as tensions continue following the death of Kim Jong-Un's brother

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Photo: Ed Jones/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Tensions between North Korea and Malaysia are running high after the death of Kim Jong-Un’s step-brother in Kuala Lumpur airport last month.

On Tuesday North Korea put a temporary ban on Malaysians from leaving the country, in order to ensure the safety of its diplomats and citizens in Malaysia.

In response, Malaysia’s deputy prime minister announced North Korean officials will also be prevented from leaving Malaysia.

It comes after Malaysia expelled the North Korean ambassador from its country on Monday, saying that it was to protect its “sovereignty and dignity”.

“It means that we are firm in defending our sovereignty and dignity,” said Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak.

“Don’t ever insult our country and don’t try to cause disruptions here.”

The step-brother of the North Korean leader died after two women wiped VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13. A Vietnam woman and an Indonesian woman have been charged with his murder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.