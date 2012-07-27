North Korea's State News Agency Has Deleted This Photo Of A Mystery Man At An Amusement Park With Kim Jong-un

North Korean state photos showing Kim Jong-un and his new wife having fun at an amusement park were released earlier today, apparently showing the young couple at Rungna People’s Pleasure Ground.



Most were the standard North Korean press photo ops, but the photo below has got everyone asking: who is the young, western-looking man riding below Kim in this picture?

Given that state news agency KNCA reported that a number of embassy officials went on the ride with Supreme Leader Kim, the identity of the unknown guest seems likely to be mundane.

However, there’s a twist. The above picture appears to have been deleted (along with 2 others) from the KNCA website. Why?

