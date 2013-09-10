North Korea Shows Off Marching, Cheering, Tractor Pulling Prowess With Gigantic 65th Anniversary Parade

Chris C Anderson

North Korea celebrated the 65th anniversary of the founding of the country as only it knows how, with spectacle and pageantry displayed on a grand scale of organised marching, waving, and weeping.

The 65th anniversary celebration is on the heels of reports that Kim Jong Un reportedly executed his ex-girlfriend for violating pornography laws.

Dennis Rodman also recently visited his “friend” Kim and met his child, and called Kim a “very good guy,” despite the continued human rights abuses by the North Korean regime and the imprisonment of its people in camps.

North Korea also apparently has a big meth problem.

But hey, parade time in Pyongyang!

Attendance is mandatory.

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

Zoom in a little for a better sense of scale.

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

All staples of North Korean celebrations were present. Soaring trumpets …

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

Former leader idolization.

North Korea 65th Anniversary Kim Jong-IlAP

Fierce and extended clapping from the current leader.

Kim Jong-Il North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

Undisciplined marching by the men.

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

Slightly more disciplined marching by the women.

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

Crowds showing their support for the Dear Leader while still managing to look terrified.

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

And a show of military might.

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

Military might pulled by tractors.

North Korea 65th AnniversaryAP

Tractors that could likely have been better used tilling fields to provide food for the starving masses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.