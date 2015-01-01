It's 2015 In North Korea Already -- Here's How They Celebrated

Residents of Pyongyang were treated to a lavish display of fireworks at midnight as part of North Korea’s 2015 New Year’s celebration. North Korea had its first grand New Year’s Eve celebration in Pyongyang three years ago, after Kim Jong Un came to power following his father’s death.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.