This North Face Apex Jacket Acts Like A Second Skin

This is the Men’s Apex Lite Jacket from The North Face.



Why We Love It: Every athlete should own this jacket. It acts as a second skin, with body-mapped ventilation and North Face’s FlashDry technology that wicks sweat and moisture away from the skin, through the fabric, and eliminates it. This means the FlashDry fabric dries quicker and more efficiently, and will keep you from getting clammy in cold conditions.

Overall, it’s designed to be breathable with enough protection for running in the winter. It’s both wind- and water-resistant, and has reflective logos to keep you safe on the road.

Photo: The North Face

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Where To Buy: Available through The North Face website.

Cost: $130.

