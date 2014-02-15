This Man Climbed An Insane 2,500-Foot Rock Wall Without A Rope --  For A North Face Ad [THE BRIEF]

YouTube/The North Face Alex Honnold scaling El Sendero Luminoso.

Puffy jacket and outdoor equipment maker The North Face made a 6-minute documentary about Alex Honnold’s attempt to scale a 2,500-foot limestone formation in Mexico called El Sendero Luminoso. And oh, Honnold is doing the climb without a rope. The video is pretty informative as far as teaching us about the preparation that goes into such a death-defying stunt, and really picks up when Honnold begins his ascent at about the three-minute mark:

The Cannes Lions award show announced some of its 2014 speakers, and the early list includes WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, BBDO chief creative David Lubars, and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, among others.

AgencySpy reports that Leo Burnett is cutting less than 2% of its U.S. staff, which accounts for fewer than 40 people.

The real estate website Trulia named Draftfcb San Francisco its first creative agency.

Shopper marketing firm The Integer Group hired M&C Saatchi and DDB alum Todd Miller to be an executive creative director.

Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi writes that the Time Warner Cable/Comcast merger could make addressable advertising, through which marketers target their ads at individual TV households, more feasible due to the merged cable provider’s increased scale.

CP+B promoted Danielle Whalen and Carter Nance as managing directors of its Boulder, Colo. and Miami offices, respectively. The moves are part of CP+B’s pivot to a more decentralized structure that offers individual offices more autonomy.

Starcom Media Group made a deal with Microsoft to purchase ad inventory across Microsoft platforms like Skype, Xbox, and MSN. At the same time SMG, Microsoft’s current media agency, is trying to win over the tech giant as it goes through a recently created agency consolidation review.

