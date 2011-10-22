Many Of North Dakota's Nouveau Riche Are Homeless

Photo: usr.c / Flickr

In Williston, ND, the local Walmart parking lot has become the hottest piece of real estate in town.The recent oil boom has made North Dakota attract both jobless individuals and people looking for big raises.



According to CNN, over 6,000 people have flooded into the city from across the country in search of employment.

Many of them are making over $100,000 a year including overtime and are able to double their old salaries in Williston.

But, droves of people are coming so fast that the North Dakota real estate market can’t keep up.

If you are lucky, you can find a spot in a dormitory style “man camp”; otherwise you’ll have to join the masses at 4001 2nd Ave., Walmart.

Investors are trying to build more housing in Williston. But until then, many of these oil truckers and workers will have to remain homeless while reeling in their big fat paychecks.

