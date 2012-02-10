North Dakota Will Keep Its 'Hostile Or Abusive' Mascot For The Time Being

Photo: AP Images

The back-and-forth battle between the University of North Dakota, the citizens of North Dakota, and the NCAA took another strange twist when the school announced they will resume use of their “Fighting Sioux” mascot despite previously deciding to give up the nickname (via Reuters).In early 2011, the state passed a law that would force the school to keep the mascot despite threats from the NCAA. That law was repealed by the governor in November, and it seemed the issue was over.



But then a petition was started to put the governor’s repeal to a state-wide vote. As a result, until the petition is addressed, the governor’s repeal is no longer valid.

Ultimately, this means the original law forcing the school to keep the mascot is still in effect.

In 2005, the NCAA named 18 universities as having mascots that were deemed “hostile or abusive.” Some schools, such as Arkansas State (formerly the “Indians”) dropped their mascots. And other schools, such as Florida State (the “Seminoles”) received waivers based on acceptance by those particular tribes.

The school estimates that it will cost $750,000 to have the nickname erased from buildings and to purchase new athletic uniforms.

