North Dakota has seen an increase in demand for prostition as more and more people flock to the state’s burgeoning oil region. Most of these oil workers arrested for solicitation are unaware that many of these women are victims of sex trafficking.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

