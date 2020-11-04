North Dakota 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Juliana Kaplan

North Dakota has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is home to a competitive down-ballot race for governor.

North Dakota’s representation in government is fully Republican, with Republicans holding control of the governorship, Senate, House, and both legislative chambers in the state. North Dakota has three electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

