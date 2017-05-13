Watch a man stuff money in a GOP congressman's shirt at a heated North Dakota town hall

North Dakota Representative Kevin Cramer hosted a “Coffee with Cramer” town hall where a man repeatedly confronted the congressman and eventually stuffed money in his collar.

A Cramer supporter tried to intervene but was kicked out.

Cramer voted in favour of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) earlier this month. The legislation would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare.”

Cramer said he’s never had a confrontation like this at previous town halls.

