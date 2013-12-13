Man Submits Brilliantly Absurd Job Application For The North Dakota Head Coaching Job

Christopher McComas works in IT at a college in West Virginia.

But when the University of North Dakota posted a public job opening for its head football coaching position, he jumped at the opportunity and applied.

It’s one of the most absurd job applications we’ve ever seen.

He cites playing Madden as job experience, noting that he used the Bills and “rarely lost a game.” In a presentation attached to his cover letter, he broke down his four-part plan for success: “1. Recruit great players. 2. Win a lot of games. 3. Recruit more great players. 4. Win more games.”

His cover letter, which is posted in full on the Grand Forks Herald, he outlined his “Chuck the pigskin” offensive philosophy:

“My football philosophy is basically an attacking one. We’re going to give AIR RAID a whole new definition. Theoretically how many times do you think a team can pass in a game? Challenge accepted. We’re going 5 wide, chucking the pigskin all over the place. Never punt. Onside every time. Chip Kelly will be calling me to learn my offence. We will put on an exciting brand of football, we will pack them into the Alerus Center night in and night out, go ahead and blow the roof off the place and add about 35,000 seats to that place.”

Here’s his full powerpoint (via the Grand Forks Herald):

UND Football Coach Application

