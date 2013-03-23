North Dakota State Lawmakers Have Effectively Banned Abortion

Walter Hickey

According to the Associated Press, North Dakota state lawmakers have successfully passed a law that says that human life begins at the point of conception. 

Possible consequences of the law could be legal punishment for individuals who procure abortion in the state, as well as for the doctor who performs the procedure.
 

