North Carolina Woman Wins $9 Million Verdict Against Husband's Mistress

rumours circulated recently that Elizabeth Edwards was considering suing Andrew Young, ex-aide to John Edwards, under a North Carolina law that allows spouses to sue third-parties that cause the demise of their marriage.



Nothing ever came of that, and we had a hard time understanding how it was Young that could be held responsible for that collapse anyway. But, more to the point, we assumed it was one of those laws that sat on the books but was never actually used. We were wrong.

A North Carolina wife, Cynthia Shackelford, sued her husband’s mistress, Anne Lundquist, claiming alienation of affection, intentional inflection of emotions distress and other adultery-related allegations, Greensboro’s News & Record reported.

Shackelford said her husband’s relationship with Lundquist ruined her marriage, but the husband, Allan, and Lundquist claim the marriage was broken before their relationship began, the article said. Lundquist and Allan Shackelford now live together, even though the Shackelford’s divorce is not final, the ABA Journal noted.

The $9 million seems to be totally out of left field — Lundquist did not even show up for court and was representing herself because she said she cannot afford an attorney. She believes she was not properly notified about the case and is looking for someone who will represent her on appeal.

So really this is all just odd, but if you also saw the Elizabeth Edwards story and assumed that North Carolina law just held an honorary place on the books — well, now we know that isn’t so. And, according to the ABA Journal, there is an average of 200 such suits a year.

