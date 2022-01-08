Mother who took her 14-year-old son to Capitol siege sentenced to 90 days prison

Virginia Marie ‘Jenny’ Spencer inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Justice Department

Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer was sentenced to 90 days in prison for her role in the Capitol siege.

The judge reprimanded Spencer for bringing her teenage son to the insurrection in a “complete lack of judgment.”

A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to three months in prison.

While handing down the sentence on Friday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly reprimanded Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer for taking her child to the insurrection.

“It must have been a traumatic experience to witness this kind of violence,” the judge said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s a complete lack of judgment on your part.”

“This isn’t like a school or a tourist trip,” the judge said, according to CNN.

Spencer was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years probation for her role in the riot.

According to court documents, Virginia Spencer and her husband Christopher Spencer entered the Capitol on January 6, and briefly went into a hallway of offices belonging to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Photographs show Virginia Spencer in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, wearing a shirt with the words “Fuck Gun Control” on the back.

Virginia Marie ‘Jenny’ Spencer wore a shirt that said ‘fuck gun control’ on the back. Justice Department

Spencer, a mother of five from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina was arrested in February of last year.

In September, she pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment.

Her husband was also arrested. H has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the riot, and his case is still pending.

More than 700 people have been charged in relation to the Capitol riot so far.