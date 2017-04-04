North Carolina pulls away from Gonzaga with explosive final 27 seconds to win NCAA Tournament

University of North Carolina won the NCAA Tournament Championship over Gonzaga on Monday, grinding out a 71-65 game.

A back-and-forth affair that was largely marked by overzealous officiating suddenly became a tight tug-of-war in the final two minutes as both teams began to hit big shots.

However, it was North Carolina that executed down the stretch, using an explosive final 27 seconds to pull away for the win.

