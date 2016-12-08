Democrats are freaking out over rumours of a Republican 'power grab' to pack the North Carolina Supreme Court

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory conceded in his bid for reelection on Monday, but Democrats are afraid he is planning a political coup to keep power in conservative hands.

Speculation is growing in the Tar Heel State that Republicans may attempt to add two seats to the state’s Supreme Court next week, tilting the balance toward conservatives.

The court currently has seven members, and, with the shocking election of Mike Morgan to the bench last month, Democrats hold a 4-3 edge.

If state lawmakers vote to increase the roster to nine justices, McCrory would be able to appoint two before he leaves office in January, when Democrat Roy Cooper takes over.

The opportunity for Republicans will arise next week, when the state legislature meets for a special session to discuss relief for victims of Hurricane Matthew. Once the session is underway, the legislature can take up unrelated bills, and its Republican veto-proof majority could introduce a court-packing bill without public input.

State Republicans have denied that such a scheme is in the works, but some North Carolinians are still fearing the worst.

“The chatter about adding a seat or two to the Supreme Court arose about two minutes after the election,” when it was clear Democrats had won control over the court, North Carolina politics expert Ferrel Guillory told Business Insider.

Local newspapers have urged lawmakers not to meddle with the court. Raleigh’s News and Observer argued a court-packing bill would be “an abuse of the legislative process,” while the Winston-Salem Journal said it would “subvert the will of the voters.” The Charlotte Observer called the idea “blatantly offensive.”

“It would raise a ruckus, and frankly it would raise some really serious issues about power in Raleigh,” Guillory told Business Insider. “It wouldn’t look like good government. It would look like a power grab.”

North Carolina Republicans have used the special session to pass contentious legislation before. In March, lawmakers quickly passed House Bill 2, which limited protections for LGBT residents. McCrory signed the bill into law hours later, and it is now being challenged in federal court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.