North Carolina Kids Are Getting Fined For Insulting Teachers On Twitter

Students in North Carolina could face fines up to $1,000 and probation if they post intimidating or tormenting statements about teachers online.North Carolina made it a misdemeanour crime for students to threaten teachers after the Classroom Teachers Association of North Carolina lobbied for bullying protection for teachers, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.



The lobbying came after teachers said students were making false accusations against educators via social media sites.

In one such case, a student claimed on Facebook an instructor for the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps groped her — an allegation later proven to be false.

But opponents claim the new rules infringe on free speech.

“Our concern is that we don’t throw the First Amendment out the window in our haste to get the kid who is calling the principal bad names on Facebook,” Student Press Law centre executive director Frank LaMonte told the WSJ.

