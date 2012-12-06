These Are The Commemorative Jerseys N.C. State Wore In honour Of Former Coach, Jimmy V

Last night was the final night of the sixth annual Jimmy V Week for Cancer Research, and it couldn’t have a more fitting end as North Carolina State defeated Connecticut 69-65 in the last game at Madison Square Garden.



Every year, Jimmy V Week aims to try and raise money and awareness for The V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was started by former North Carolina State head coach Jim Valvano in 1993 before he died of the disease that very same year.

Valvano was known for his passionate display when the Wolfpack upended the dominant tandem of Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon of Houston in the 1983 NCAA Championship game, and his speech at the 1993 ESPY Awards, which is regarded as one of the most inspirational speeches in sports history.

Last night, NC State donned commemorative uniforms with the foundation’s motto, “don’t ever give up,” on the back. The net image around the collar seems to be symbolic of Jimmy V wearing the net around his neck in his spirited celebration back in 1983, which was a nice touch.

Here are the jerseys that were worn:

Photo: Pack Insider

