North Carolina 2020 presidential election results

North Carolina has voted Republican in 10 of the last 12 presidential elections, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races for attorney general, in the House, and at the gubernatorial level.

Control over North Carolina’s state government is split: the governor is a Democrat while Republicans hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, North Carolina’s delegation is majority Republican, with Republicans holding 11 of 15 congressional seats. The state has 15 electoral votes and is expected by analysts to be competitive.

