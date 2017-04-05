North Carolina's win in the NCAA Tournament puts them in elite company

On Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels beat Gonzaga to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

For North Carolina, the win puts them in elite company as they are just the third school to win six men’s basketball championships.

The win broke a tie with Duke and Indiana among schools with five titles. UNC now trails only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8).

