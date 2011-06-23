Black Diamond Watches, Trips To Miami: The Tar Heels Just Took College Football Corruption To A New Level

Photo: Flickr via Hector Alejandro

The North Carolina football program received its long-awaited NCAA notice of allegations yesterday, and it’s not pretty.The allegations cover all your major rules violation bases. There’s illegal contact with agents. There’s academic fraud. There’s $27,000 worth of improper benefits. There’s refusing to comply with investigators.



Sports Illustrated’s Stewart Mandel wrote of the allegations today, “For all the tawdry scandals that have tarnished college football over the past 12 months … one can easily argue that the nine major violations levied against Butch Davis’ program Tuesday contain more filth and more blatant disregard for the rule book than any of them.”

Ouch. At least USC and Ohio State got something for their corruption. UNC somehow managed to be both corrupt off the field and second-rate on it.

The NCAA investigation began after defensive tackle Marvin Austin tweeted about a weekend getaway to South Beach a year ago.

Austin was dismissed from the team in October after the NCAA’s preliminary investigation found that he received over $10,000 in improper benefits. His teammate Robert Quinn was deemed “permanently ineligible” because he “received two black diamond watches, a pair of matching earring and travel accommodations to Miami,” according to the AP.

Quinn ended up a first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, while Austin and his similarly suspended teammate Greg Little were second-round picks.

The notice also focuses on Jennifer Wiley, a tutor who quit UNC’s academic support centre so she could tutor players for free, buy them plane tickets, and pay $1,789 worth of parking tickets for them.

A hearing is set to take place in October. Needless to say, not looking good for the Heels.

Check out the entire AP report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.