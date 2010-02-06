North Carolina Judge Saves World From John Edwards Sex Tape

When we heard John Edwards had a sex tape, we groaned and mused (via Twitter) that this would really hurt his chances in the 2012 presidential elections.



We’ve also been wondering when the 15 minutes of fame for former Edwards’ aide Andrew Young — the possessor of said sex tape — would be up.

That time could finally be coming, thanks to North Carolina Superior Court Judge Abraham Penn Jones.

At a hearing today, Judge Jones held Young in contempt of court and ordered him to turn over the “personal” video tape sought by Edwards’ former mistress, the AP reported.

The mistress, Rielle Hunter, had obtained a temporary restraining order against Young, seeking the return of the video. But Young’s attorney refused to give it up.

The judge did not appreciate that move. He ordered the DVD be turned over to the Court, which will hold it and other items “under lock and key” until the invasion of privacy lawsuit between Hunter and Young is resolved, the article said.

So the sex tape may never reach the public, and we’ll all be better for it. Of course, if Hunter gets it back, nothing is to prevent her from selling it to the highest bidder. So we’re not really safe yet.

