North Carolina Jewelry Owner Gambles With Customers On Snow And Loses $400,000

Photo: Lars Christopher Nottaasen via Flickr

Alan Perry owns PERRY’S Fine Jewelry shop in Asheville North Carolina where white winters are scarce. He promised December customers a full refund on purchases if snow fall exceeded three inches. Unfortunately for Perry, it snowed a whopping six. There were 311 shoppers last month totaling ~ $400,000 in sales.



You’d think Perry would be slightly screwed, but give the man more credit. He purchased a $10,000 insurance package that will cover the whole thing. Chalk that up to well-spent marketing.

Perry says sales are up 34% from this time last year. With CNN, Fox and Good Morning America raving about his clever ploy, Perry is already working on next year’s “snowmotion.”

The most expensive item bought (and refunded) was a $12,000 engagement ring. We bet that woman is secretly a little bummed to be rocking a free diamond.

Read the full story over at CNN >>

