Democrats troll North Carolina's governor after he replaced state posters with pictures of himself

Democratic Governor’s Association Several posters mocking North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory created by the DGA.

Democrats are mocking North Carolina Republican Gov. Pat McCrory over his apparent decision to replace generic posters at a state building with pictures that show the governor’s accomplishments.

Last week, the Raleigh Agenda reported that McCrory’s office replaced images a state administrative building from movies shot in North Carolina, such as “The Hunger Games.”

In their place are posters touting the governor’s own policy positions and accomplishments, like the touting of an initiative to raise some teacher salaries to $50,000 a year and above.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Governor’s Association sent the governor its own “suggestions” for replacements for the remaining posters.

The DGA’s set of fake movie posters posters criticised the state’s low ranking for teacher pay and the governor’s support earlier this year for a controversial bathroom law that effectively banned transgender residents from using the bathroom consistent with their gender identity. The bill has faced backlash from many large businesses, such as PayPal and Deutsche Bank, which decided to scrap plans for expansion in the state.

DGA spokesman Austin Hicks joined other North Carolina Democrats in accusing the governor of using taxpayer money to, in effect, support his reelection campaign.

“We thought we’d take the opportunity to send Gov. McCrory some redecorating advice with posters that reflect his real record,” Hicks told Business Insider, saying that the posters would “make propagandists proud.”

He added: “As long as McCrory is using taxpayer dollars to promote his re-election, he might as well tell the truth: That he is 2016’s most vulnerable governor.”

The governor’s office defended its decision to replace the posters, arguing that executives in both parties hang images of official state activities in state buildings.

But McCrory’s poster debacle comes at a rough period for his campaign.

The governor ran neck-and-neck with his Democratic opponent, North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper, for months. But recent weeks, Cooper has pulled ahead in many state polls. The attorney general currently leads by over 3 points, according to the Real Clear Politics average of recent state public opinion surveys.

View some of the DGA posters below:

Democratic Governor’s Association Several posters mocking North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory created by the DGA.

NOW WATCH: Naked Donald Trump statues are popping up across America



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.