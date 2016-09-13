North Carolina GOP calls NCAA boycott an 'assault to female athletes'

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images Tennessee v LSU at NCAA Women’s National Semifinal 2008

The North Carolina GOP is firing back at the NCAA’s decision to boycott the state over a controversial law that is seen as discriminatory toward the LGBT community.

The NCAA announced Monday that it would relocate 7 championship games scheduled in North Carolina because of HB2, the state’s “bathroom law” that restricts transgender people from using public restrooms of their choosing.

“This is so absurd it’s almost comical,” wrote Kami Mueller, spokeswoman for the North Carolina GOP. “I genuinely look forward to the NCAA merging all men’s and women’s teams together as singular, unified, unisex teams.”

“Under the NCAA’s logic, colleagues should make cheerleaders and football players share bathrooms, showers and hotel rooms. This decision is an assault to female athletes across the nation,”Mueller said.

The state garnered national attention after the law was put in place in March. Several businesses and politicians publically condemned the law and organised boycotts of the state.

In July, the NBA announced that it would be moving the 2017 All Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina in response to HB2.

Republican lawmakers have pushed back, arguing that the law constitutes a violation of privacy and security for the public.

“Perhaps the NCAA should stop with their political peacocking — and instead focus their energies on making sure our nation’s collegiate athletes are safe, both on and off the field.” Kami Mueller, spokeswoman for the North Carolina GOP,” Mueller added.

“I wish the NCAA was this concerned about the women who were raped at Baylor.” –The N.C. Republican Party pic.twitter.com/6lADUI4KCF

— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 13, 2016

