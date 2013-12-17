North Carolina Fans Crash Duke Basketball Game To Protest Player's Suspension

Duke won’t play North Carolina in Durham until March. But that didn’t stop a couple of Tar Heels fans from showing up at Cameron Indoor Stadium as Duke faced Gardner-Webb.

The two fans held up signs reading “Free P.J.,” referring to the suspension of UNC guard P.J. Hairston. The third-year player has been suspended indefinitely by the school after being caught twice driving rental cars tied to a convected felon. There is speculation now that the NCAA will rule Hairston ineligible.

Duke fans were not amused by the stunt. While the UNC fans held up their signs, one Duke fan grabbed one of the signs and threw it away (via ESPN).



