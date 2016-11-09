Donald Trump wins North Carolina, a pivotal swing state

Republican nominee Donald Trump was projected to win North Carolina by Fox News at just after 10:45 p.m. EST.

The Tar Heel State could be the most critical swing state of 2016.

With 90% of precincts reporting, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton trailed Trump by about 120,000 votes.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling average showed Clinton behind Trump by 1 point. The state’s 15 electoral votes will prove critical if Trump has any hope of defeating Clinton. If he wins the state, Trump’s path toward 270 is more plausible.

In 2012, Republican nominee Mitt Romney won the Tar Heel State. But in the prior election, in 2008, President Barack Obama was able to pull out a victory.

Polls closed in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. EST. But, in Durham County, a lawsuit was filed to extend polling hours in the county. Voting was then extended in several precincts.

The state also is home to a very competitive Senate race, as well as one for governor. The RCP average showed incumbent Republican Sen. Richard Burr leading Democratic nominee Deborah Ross by 2 points. Results showed Burr with roughly a 200,000 vote lead over Ross. Fox News and the Associated Press called the race for Burr just after 10 p.m. EST.

In the race for governor, Democratic nominee Roy Cooper held a 2.2-point lead over incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in the polling average. McCrory was up more than 10,000 over Cooper.

Developing…

NOW WATCH: Watch Donald Trump get booed while he goes to vote



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.