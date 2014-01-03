Two States Have Seen 10-Straight Years Of More People Moving Into Them Than Leaving

Rob Wile

You hear a lot about which states are best for business, or are doing the most to attract people. or have the most employment opportunities.

For the past few years, Texas and North Dakota have dominated such lists, thanks to low taxes and booming shale oil and gas production

But neither figures in the top-two states with the most net inflows over the past decade, according to Atlas Van Lines, the national moving company.

Each year Atlas publishes data showing how many moves were tallied from every state, and which ones saw net inflows our outflows of 55% or more, as a percentage of total moves.

They’ve now published 10 years-worth of data, so we can see who has the longest streak of net inbound moves — who’s really winning the battle for population gains.

One is North Carolina:

North carolina Atlas

The other is Washington DC:

Washington dc atlas van dataAtlas

If you’re wondering if there have been any states that have seen all net outflows, the answer is yes. There are four:

Atlas states moving dataAtlas
Atlas statesAtlas
Atlas states moving dataAtlas
Atlas states moving dataAtlas

