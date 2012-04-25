POLL OF THE DAY: North Carolina Voters Still Have NO IDEA That They Are Supporting A Gay Marriage Ban

Photo: ckramer via Flickr

When we last checked in on North Carolina’s Amendment 1, which will effectively ban gay marriage, an overwhelming majority of voters simply did not understand it. About a month later, it’s not much better. North Carolina is set to ban gay marriage in two weeks DESPITE the majority of voters actually supporting it. That’s according to a new survey from Public Policy Polling.



Support is down from March. In the new PPP survey, only 54 per cent of people said they would vote for the amendment, which is down from 58 per cent in March. 40 per cent are now opposed, compared with 38 per cent a month ago.

The conundrum: 53 per cent of voters actually SUPPORT some form of recognition for gay couples, be it civil unions or marriage.

And the explanation: It’s because voters don’t get the amendment. Only 36 per cent correctly identified that it would ban both gay marriage and civil unions. An astounding 10 per cent actually think it somehow legalizes gay marriage.

“There is some reason to think a huge upset in two weeks is within the realm of possibility,” PPP’s Tom Jensen writes in his analysis of the polling.

Anti-advocacy campaigns have ramped up. One organisation, Protect All NC Families, has been running ads in the state. Vote Against Amendment One has more than 14,000 “likes” on Facebook.

“Passage of the marriage amendment is looking like less and less of a sure thing,” said Dean Debnam, President of Public Policy Polling. “The more voters learn about it the less inclined they are to support it.”

But will these campaigns really change that much confusion and shrink a gap that, at 14 points, is still eye popping?

Here’s the thing, as you can see above. When voters are told what the amendment would actually do, only 38 per cent support it. And 46 per cent oppose it. That suggests a flurry of misinformation.

“The legislature designed it to be that way,” PPP’s Dustin Ingalls said in March. “They put language on the ballot that makes it seem innocuous. That’s not a full representation of the amendment, and that’s by design.”

