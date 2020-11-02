Republican Alan Swain and Democrat Deborah Ross vie to represent North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Deborah Ross is running against Republican Alain Swain for North Carolina’s newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District.

is running against Republican for North Carolina’s newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District. Ross, a former member fo the North Carolina House of Representatives, has far outpaced Swain, a US Army veteran who worked in high-level military positions, in fundraising.

The new 2nd District created after court-ordered 2019 redistricting now includes the safely-Democratic capital city of Raleigh and some of the surrounding suburbs.

The candidates

Democrat Deborah Ross, an attorney and former longtime member of the North Carolina legislature, is running against Republican Alain Swain for North Carolina’s newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District.

The current incumbent, GOP Rep. George Holding,is now retiring after the 2nd District was redrawn to be more favourable to Democrats following a 2019 court order.

Ross served in the North Carolina House of Representatives for ten years, where she focused much of her time on bolstering civil and voting rights, two prominent issues that have divided the state’s legislature and captured national attention over the past decade.

Swain served in the US Army for 26 years, including in several high-level roles at the Pentagon and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to his campaign website, and has worked on drug policy under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Since then, he’s run a government contracting company out of North Carolina.

The district

The new boundaries of North Carolina’s 2nd District were recently drawn after a court ordered the North Carolina legislature to redraw its entire congressional district maps in 2019, ruling that the previous map drawn by the GOP-controlled legislature disenfranchised voters from participating in fair elections by unfairly favouring Republicans.

While North Carolina’s previous 13-district map had 10 districts that favoured Republicans and three that favoured Democrats, the new map contains eight districts that favour Republicans and five that favour Democrats, including the re-drawn second and sixth districts.

The new 2nd District now includes the safely-Democratic capital city of Raleigh and some of the surrounding suburbs.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Ross has raised $US1.9 million and spent $US1.35 million â€” significantly more than Swain who has raised only about $US94,000 and spent a little over $US77,000. Ross currently has over $US854,000 in cash on hand compared to under $US17,000 for Swain.

What experts say

The election between Ross and Swain is rated as “likely Democratic” by Inside Elections and The Cook Political Report, and “safe Democratic” by Sabato ‘s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

