2 men were killed by a train while mourning their brother who was killed in the same spot the week before

Two men were mourning the loss of their brother who had died in a train collision the week earlier.

They were struck by a train in the same spot their brother was killed, the City of Charlotte said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, and Pablo Tiquiram, 29, were walking along train tracks in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were hit by a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) Lynx train on Tuesday morning, according to a press release by the City of Charlotte.

A preliminary investigation by local authorities found that the men had been conducting a memorial for their brother, Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who was killed by a CATS train at the same location the week before.

“They had been memorializing their brother on the one-week anniversary of his death, and they were conducting a memorial out by the site where he was killed,” CMPD Sgt. Adam Jones said during a press conference Wednesday, according to CNN. “Unfortunately, the two brothers were also struck by a train while they were on foot and they both succumbed to their injuries pretty quickly.”

The brothers had been lighting candles to commemorate their brother when they were hit, Jones added.

Alcohol impairment is suspected as a contributing factor for the pedestrians’ death, the press release said.

An investigation into the collision is active and ongoing.