Madison Cawthorn faces off against Moe Davis in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

Republican Madison Cawthorn and Democrat Moe Davis are facing off to replace Mark Meadows in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.

Cawthorn, 25, is a motivational speaker, investor, and staunch supporter of President Trump positioning himself as the voice of the next generation of the GOP.

North Carolina’s 11th district is located in the Western part of the state and has traditionally leaned Republican but was recently redrawn, following a court order, to be slightly more favourable to Democrats.

The candidates:

Cawthorn, who just turned 25 on August 1, made national headlines when he defeated realtor Lynda Bennett, Meadows’ hand-picked candidate for the seat who had also been endorsed by President Donald Trump, by over 30 points in a June 23 primary runoff.

Cawthorn became an investor and motivational speaker after being paralysed in a car accident in 2014. Since winning his primary runoff, Cawthorn has quickly gained a massive following on social media and been branded as a rising star in the GOP, earning a coveted speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.

Cawthorn, who would be the youngest member of the US House if elected, has also positioned himself both as a counterweight to the burgeoning youth progressive moment and as bridge between the GOP’s leadership and the next generation of Republicans in Generation Z. In addition to speaking at the RNC, he’s made frequent appearances on Fox News and doing interviews with prominent conservative figures including Glenn Beckand Charlie Kirk.

Davis, 59, is a retired Air Force colonel who had a 25-year career in the military. He worked on national security issues under both the Bush and Obama administrations, including as a Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay, and more recently has been a Howard University Law Professor.

An ardent Trump critic on social media, Davis is highlighting the need to expand affordable healthcare, improve education, and invest in infrastructure in Western North Carolina in his campaign platform.

The district:

North Carolina’s 11th district is located in the Western part of the state and has traditionally leaned Republican.

A court ordered the North Carolina legislature to redraw its entire congressional district maps in 2019, ruling that the previous map unfairly favoured Republicans. In addition to creating two new likely Democratic districts, the redistricting made others, like the 11th district, slightly more favourable to Democrats.

While the 11th is still solidly in the Republican column, its new boundaries now include all of Buncombe County, which is home to the Democratic-leaning city of Asheville which voted for Clinton by 14 points in 2016.

Trump would have carried the district under its new, current lines by 17 points, 57% to 40% over Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Meadows won re-election by over 20 points in 2018.

The money race:

Cawthorn has raised a little over $US800,000 and spent $US638,000, according to the Centre for Responsive Politics, compared to around $US488,000 raised and $US220,00 spent for Davis. Morris, however, leads Cawthorn in cash on hand with nearly $US268,000 in the bank compared to $US164,340 for Cawthorn.

What some of the experts say:

Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics rates the race between Cawthorn and Davis as “likely Republican,” Inside Elections rates it as “safe Republican,” and the Cook Political Report rates it as “leans Republican.”

