The most iconic photo from the Olympics is a picture of North and South Korean gymnasts posing together

North Korea and South Korea may not be on friendly terms, but competing gymnasts from the two countries showed a touching moment of solidarity at the Olympics.

Lee Eun-Ju, 17, from South Korea and Hong Un Jong, 27, from North Korea, posed for a photo together at a training session before the Olympic Games began in Rio de Janeiro on August 4.

The photo, which we first spotted on the BBC, shows the pair smiling for a selfie on Eun-Ju’s phone.

While Hong competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, where she won a gold medal — North Korea’s first Olympic medal — in the vault category, Eun-Ju is new to the Olympics, according to the BBC.

The photo is also being positively received on social media.

Gymnasts from North & South Korea take a selfie together. This is why we do the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Id44OuehN3

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 5, 2016

Favourite #Olympics moments so far: Lee Eun-ju from South Korea & Hong Un Jong from North Korea take a selfie together…(1/2)

— Jillian Fisher (@FisherJillian) August 8, 2016

My, so far, favourite photo from the Olympics. Gymnasts Hong Un-jong of North Korea and Lee Eun-ju of South Korea. pic.twitter.com/1hxxSgiNPT

— A.H. Schulenburg (@PonderousTomes) August 8, 2016

Though some Twitter users are baffled by the image, and didn’t know that North Korea could compete in the Games.

Soo does anybody in North Korea even know they’re in the olympics?

— Taylor Landis (@l4nd_shark) August 8, 2016

I was not aware that North Korea sends athletes to the Olympics omg

— Crooked Colton (@IAMDlSGUSTED) August 9, 2016

Other photos from the training session capture the athletes talking and smiling:

These images are not the first to demonstrate unity between different countries at this year’s Olympics.

A powerful photo from the women’s beach volleyball match on August 6 shows the Egyptian competitor Doaa Elgobashy in a hijab, trousers, and long sleeves playing opposite German athlete Kira Walkenhorst who wears a bikini.

