North And South Korea Exchange Artillery Fire

Fighting erupted at the tense sea border between North and South Korea on Wednesday.



The North fired three shots that landed in the water near Yeonpyeong island. South Korea responded with three warning shots one hour later.

A South Korean military official told Yonhap News, “We estimated that one North Korean shell dropped near the [Northern Limit Line]. We haven’t noticed any particular movements in the North Korean military but we’re maintaining a defence posture.”

The South Korean military believes that the North was conducting training exercises.

Markets barely reacted to the fleeting skirmish.

Yeonpyeong is just a few miles south of the Northern Limit Line, the recognised maritime border between the two belligerent states on the Western side of the peninsula. Last November, the island was shelled by North Korean ships. Four South Korean Nationals were killed in the attack. The NLL was also the scene of a torpedoing of a South Korean warship that killed 46 sailors.

