A Scary Temperature Heatmap Of North America In 2070

If you think it’s incredibly warm now, get ready for 2070.



For the first time, researchers at Ohio State University combined different climate models to estimate future temperature changes.

According to the study, average land temperatures across North America will rise around 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2070.

Canada’s Hudson Bay region will experience even bigger temperature changes, rising an average of about 10.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here’s what the temperature swings look like in a big, scary red map:

In the image above the colour red indicates regions of North America for which there is a 97.5 per cent probability that average temperatures will rise by at least 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit by 2070.

Photo: Ohio State University

In this image, the colour intensity corresponds to the temperature change expected by 2070, measured in degrees Celsius. The greatest temperature increases occur in the north, particularly in the Hudson Bay.

Photo: Ohio State University

