A Scary Temperature Heatmap Of North America In 2070

If you think it’s incredibly warm now, get ready for 2070.
For the first time, researchers at Ohio State University combined different climate models to estimate future temperature changes.
According to the study, average land temperatures across North America will rise around 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2070.
Canada’s Hudson Bay region will experience even bigger temperature changes, rising an average of about 10.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
Here’s what the temperature swings look like in a big, scary red map:
Photo: Ohio State University
Photo: Ohio State University
