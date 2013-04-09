North American River Otter Caught On Camera For The First Time In A Century

For the first time in a century researchers caught proof of the endangered North American River Otter in the wild in Colorado.



The animal was caught on camera in Boulder, Colorado. After localised extinctions, they were reintroduced to the area in the 1970s, though they didn’t catch on well in some places.

“I was extremely surprised,” said Christian Nunes, a wildlife ecology technician for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks. “It’s a species that is quite rare in Colorado.”

Here are the adorable images of Nunes, caught March 7. He’s munching down on a tasty looking fish, a white sucker.

To learn more about the river otter, see this article from Charlie Brennan in The Daily Camera.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.